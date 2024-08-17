Napheesa Collier’s 30 points help Lynx complete home-and-home series sweep of Mystics

WASHINGTON (AP) — Napheesa Collier scored 30 points to lead the Minnesota Lynx to a 99-83 victory over the Washington Mystics on Saturday.

Collier shot 13 of 16 from the floor with a pair of 3-pointers as Western Conference-leading Minnesota (19-8) ran its win streak to three games with a sweep of a home-and-home series against Washington (6-21). The Lynx won 79-68 at home over the Mystics on Thursday. Collier, a member of the gold medal-winning U.S. team at the Paris Olympics, had 17 points and 12 rebounds in the first game between the teams.

Bridget Carleton had three 3-pointers and 16 points for the Lynx. Courtney Williams finished with 14 points on 6-for-9 shooting and had seven rebounds. Kayla McBride added 10 points and four steals, and reserve Dorka Juhász contributed nine points and four rebounds.

Stefanie Dolson scored 23 to lead the Mystics. Dolson was perfect on eight shots from the floor, including six from 3-point range. Shakira Austin added 16 points and five rebounds, while Ariel Atkins (five assists) and reserve Shatori Walker-Kimbrough scored 11 apiece.

Collier had 11 points and Carleton seven as Minnesota fell behind 8-2 before rallying to take a 22-16 lead after one quarter. The Lynx scored eight points off of six Mystics turnovers.

Minnesota maintained the lead until Dolson hit a 3-pointer that tied the score at 32 with 3:20 in the first half. Williams and Collier answered with consecutive baskets before Walker-Kimbrough hit a jumper, two free throws and a 3-pointer to give the Mystics a 39-38 lead with 1:24 left. Carleton hit a go-ahead 3 that sparked a 7-0, and the Lynx took a six-point lead into the break and never trailed the rest of the way.

Minnesota took its first double-digit lead at 55-44 on a pullup jumper by McBride with 7:22 left in the third period. Collier sank a 16-footer inside the final minute to give Minnesota a 22-points lead and added two free throws for a 78-56 advantage heading to the final quarter.

Washington, which has lost four in a row, trailed by as many as 27 points and is winless in three games against the Lynx this season.

UP NEXT

Washington: Mystics host Seattle Storm on Tuesday.

Minnesota: Lynx play at Las Vegas on Wednesday.

