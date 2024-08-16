Mystics take on the Lynx on 3-game skid

Minnesota Lynx (18-8, 11-4 Western Conference) at Washington Mystics (6-20, 3-10 Eastern Conference)

Washington; Saturday, 2 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Washington Mystics aims to end its three-game skid when the Mystics take on Minnesota Lynx.

The Mystics have gone 3-9 at home. Washington allows 83.7 points and has been outscored by 4.8 points per game.

The Lynx have gone 6-4 away from home. Minnesota averages 23.0 assists per game to lead the Western Conference, paced by Courtney Williams with 5.5.

Washington averages 78.9 points per game, 4.1 more points than the 74.8 Minnesota allows. Minnesota’s 43.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.1 percentage points lower than Washington has given up to its opponents (45.6%).

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Lynx won the last meeting 79-68 on Aug. 16. Napheesa Collier scored 17 points to help lead the Lynx to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ariel Atkins is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Mystics.

Alanna Smith is averaging 11.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.7 blocks for the Lynx.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mystics: 3-7, averaging 80.7 points, 30.7 rebounds, 23.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.6 points per game.

Lynx: 5-5, averaging 75.6 points, 34.2 rebounds, 21.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.

INJURIES: Mystics: None listed.

Lynx: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© 2022 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.