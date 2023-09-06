Mystics become the 6th team to clinch a WNBA playoff spot after 100-77 victory over the Mercury

PHOENIX (AP) — Elena Delle Donne scored 24 points, Natasha Cloud had 20 points and 10 assists, and the Washington Mystics clinched a playoff spot with a 100-77 victory over the Phoenix Mercury. Washington (18-20) moved a half-game ahead of Atlanta for sixth in the standings. The Mystics host the Dream on Friday before closing out the season at New York on Sunday. Brittney Sykes added 18 points, and Shatori Walker-Kimbrough had 17 points for Washington. Michaela Onyenwere scored 19 points and Brittney Griner added 16 points for Phoenix (9-29). Griner passed former Minnesota star Maya Moore to become the 24th player in WNBA history to reach 5,000 career points.

