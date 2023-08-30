Mystics beat the Lynx 83-72 to move into fifth place in the WNBA standings

WASHINGTON (AP) — Brittney Sykes scored 21 points, Natasha Cloud had 12 points and nine assists, and the healthy Washington Mystics beat the Minnesota Lynx 83-72 on Tuesday night.

Washington (17-18) moved a half-game ahead of Minnesota (17-19) and Atlanta for fifth place in the WNBA standings. The Mystics begin a three-game road swing on Thursday at Las Vegas. The Lynx host Atlanta and Phoenix later this week.

Ariel Atkins added 13 points and Elena Delle Donne scored 10 for Washington.

Delle Donne, Atkins, Cloud, Shakira Austin and Sykes all started for Washington, which had everyone available for the first time since June 9. Kristi Toliver played for the first time since June 16 due to plantar fasciitis.

The Mystics led 42-37 at halftime behind a combined 20 points from Sykes and Atkins. Sykes made a long jumper just before the third-quarter buzzer to extend Washington’s lead to 67-54.

Diamond Miller led Minnesota with 25 points. Napheesa Collier had 17 points, 10 rebounds and four steals. Jessica Shepard (left ankle) Lindsay Allen (left thumb) did not play.

