M’s Hernandez loses in arbitration, teams go 13-6 vs players

By RONALD BLUM The Associated Press
FILE - Then-Toronto Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez reacts while batting during a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Sept. 24, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Outfielder Teoscar Hernández went to arbitration with the Seattle Mariners and will set a record win or lose, and St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Génesis Cabrera also appeared before a panel on the final day of hearings this year. (AP Photo/Scott Audette, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Scott Audette]

NEW YORK (AP) — Seattle outfielder Teoscar Hernández is among five players who lost salary arbitration cases on Saturday. Los Angeles Angels outfielder Hunter Renfroe won. Overall, teams finished with a 13-6 advantage in decisions. Angels infielder Gio Urshela, Tampa Bay pitchers Colin Poche and Ryan Thompson and St. Louis reliever Génesis Cabrera also lost their cases. Hernández will receive $14 million instead of his request for $16 million, still the highest salary for a player in a case that went to a decision. Renfroe will get $11.9 million instead of the team’s offer of $11.25 million.

