M’s Hernandez loses in arbitration, teams go 13-6 vs players

NEW YORK (AP) — Seattle outfielder Teoscar Hernández is among five players who lost salary arbitration cases on Saturday. Los Angeles Angels outfielder Hunter Renfroe won. Overall, teams finished with a 13-6 advantage in decisions. Angels infielder Gio Urshela, Tampa Bay pitchers Colin Poche and Ryan Thompson and St. Louis reliever Génesis Cabrera also lost their cases. Hernández will receive $14 million instead of his request for $16 million, still the highest salary for a player in a case that went to a decision. Renfroe will get $11.9 million instead of the team’s offer of $11.25 million.

