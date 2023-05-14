Mother of Dodgers star Clayton Kershaw dies; he plans to pitch Tuesday

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The mother of Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw has died. That’s according to his wife, Ellen, who says Marianne Tombaugh died Saturday. The three-time Cy Young Award winner still plans to make his next scheduled start Tuesday against Minnesota. Kershaw’s parents divorced when he was 10 and he was raised by his mother in the Dallas suburbs. His father, Christopher Kershaw, died in 2013. Ellen Kershaw says her husband’s mother “moved mountains” to get him to practice and games as a child.

