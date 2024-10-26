Moss, Marks each account for 3 TDs to help USC beat Rutgers 42-20, end 3-game skid

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Woody Marks ran for three touchdowns, Miller Moss had two scoring passes and a touchdown run, and Southern California snapped a three-game losing streak by beating Rutgers 42-20. The Trojans (4-4, 2-4 Big Ten) scored on all four offensive possessions in the first half, while their injury-depleted defense — missing four starters in the secondary — came up with some timely stops. Athan Kaliakmanis threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Christian Dremel and Antwan Raymond ran for a touchdown, but the Scarlet Knights (4-4, 1-4) dropped their fourth straight game. Kaliakmanis ended up with 313 yards passing, and Kyle Monangai had 86 yards on 18 carries.

