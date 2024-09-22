Morrow’s 156 yards, 2 touchdowns on the ground power Colorado State past UTEP 27-17

FORT COLLINS, Col. (AP) — Avery Morrow ran for 156 yards with two touchdowns and Colorado State defeated UTEP 27-17. Morrow’s 2-yard touchdown run made it 7-0 in the first quarter and his 73-yard jaunt gave the Rams a 14-3 lead about 5 1/2 minutes before halftime. In the third quarter, Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi’s short touchdown pass to Armani Winfield, followed by a 37-yard Jordan Noyes field goal made it 24-3 midway through the period. UTEP rallied with touchdown passes of 28 and 56 yards from Cade McConnell pass to Kenny Odom to make it 24-17 early in the fourth but Noyes’ 39-yard field goal wrapped up the scoring.

