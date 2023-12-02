Morgan Barron snaps tie in 2nd period as Winnipeg Jets beat Chicago Blackhawks 3-1

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Morgan Barron snapped a tie in the second period, and the Winnipeg Jets beat Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks 3-1 on Saturday.

Mark Scheifele and Cole Perfetti also scored for Winnipeg, which had dropped three in a row. Connor Hellebuyck made 20 saves.

Bedard scored his team-high 11th goal in the 22nd game of his rookie season, but last-place Chicago lost for the third time in four games. Arvid Soderblom made 25 stops.

The 18-year-old Bedard put the Blackhawks in front when he beat Hellebuyck from the left circle 4:39 into the first period.

Scheifele responded during a Winnipeg power play midway through the first. Gabriel Vilardi set up Scheifele’s eighth goal with a nice drive and pass.

Barron put the Jets ahead to stay 6:23 into the second. Nikolaj Ehlers sent Barron in alone on Soderblom, and the forward beat the goaltender cleanly.

Both goalies made some quality saves in the second. Soderblom twice stopped backhands from Vilardi. Hellebuyck made a glove grab off a quick Bedard shot, then stopped a shot from Philipp Kurashev, who was set up alone in front by Bedard.

Perfetti deflected a point shot from defenseman Dylan Samberg past Soderblom to give Winnipeg a 3-1 lead midway through the third. It was Perfetti’s career-high ninth goal.

Anthony Beauvillier made his debut for Chicago after he was acquired in a trade with Vancouver on Tuesday. The veteran forward skated for almost 17 minutes.

