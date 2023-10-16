Montreal plays Minnesota in a non-conference matchup

Minnesota Wild (1-1, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (1-0-1, fourth in the Atlantic Division)

Montreal, Quebec; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens play the Minnesota Wild in a non-conference matchup.

Montreal had a 31-45-6 record overall and a 17-21-3 record in home games last season. The Canadiens scored 38 power-play goals last season on 236 chances for a 16.1% success rate.

Minnesota had a 46-25-11 record overall and a 22-15-7 record in road games last season. The Wild committed 357 total penalties last season, averaging 4.4 per game and serving 11.3 penalty minutes per game.

INJURIES: Canadiens: Kirby Dach: day to day (lower body), Chris Wideman: out (back), Carey Price: out (knee), Christian Dvorak: out (knee).

Wild: Matt Boldy: day to day (undisclosed), Jared Spurgeon: out (upper body), Pat Maroon: day to day (undisclosed).

