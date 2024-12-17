Montana St QB Tommy Mellott, Southern Utah RB Targhee Lambson lead FCS AP All-America team

Montana State quarterback Tommy Mellott and Southern Utah running back Targhee Lambson head The Associated Press All-America team for the Football Championship Subdivision. Both are finalists for the Walter Payton Award given to the most outstanding player in the FCS. Mellott edged out North Dakota State’s Cam Miller for first-team quarterback by one vote. Miller also is a Walter Payton finalist. Central Arkansas defensive lineman David Walker, Richmond defensive end Jeremiah Grant and Mercer cornerback TJ Moore also are on the first team.

