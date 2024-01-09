Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ada-Borup 80, Climax-Fisher 26

Blaine 99, White Bear Lake 93

Browerville/Eagle Valley 84, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 63

Byron 64, Winona 46

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 79, Crookston 44

Fertile-Beltrami 84, Mahnomen-Waubun 64

Fillmore Central 83, Glenville-Emmons 67

Foley 76, Rush City 51

GFW 103, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 66

Greenway 68, South Ridge 36

Hancock 60, Rothsay 50

Higher 74, International School 17

Hudson, Wis. 64, Andover 54

Jordan 73, Belle Plaine 56

LCWM 90, Blue Earth Area 59

La Crescent 74, Rochester Lourdes 46

Liberty Classical 90, Twin Cities Academy 82

Littlefork-Big Falls 109, Northland 72

Maranatha 84, Concordia Academy 43

Minneapolis South 79, Minneapolis North 76

Minneapolis Southwest 90, Minneapolis Edison 63

Minneapolis Washburn 82, Minneapolis Henry 46

Moose Lake/Willow River 67, East Central 55

Mounds View 58, North St Paul 55

New Life Academy 78, St. Croix Prep 67

New Ulm 73, Fairmont 58

Northfield 73, Albert Lea 55

Osseo 59, Champlin Park 50

Pine Island 67, Chatfield 53

Red Lake County Central 72, Sacred Heart 63

St. Croix Lutheran 61, Cristo Rey Jesuit 47

Trinity 67, Nova 56

Underwood 69, Parkers Prairie 61

United South Central 59, St. Charles 56

Wayzata 74, East Ridge 64

