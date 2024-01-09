Monday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ada-Borup 80, Climax-Fisher 26
Blaine 99, White Bear Lake 93
Browerville/Eagle Valley 84, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 63
Byron 64, Winona 46
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 79, Crookston 44
Fertile-Beltrami 84, Mahnomen-Waubun 64
Fillmore Central 83, Glenville-Emmons 67
Foley 76, Rush City 51
GFW 103, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 66
Greenway 68, South Ridge 36
Hancock 60, Rothsay 50
Higher 74, International School 17
Hudson, Wis. 64, Andover 54
Jordan 73, Belle Plaine 56
LCWM 90, Blue Earth Area 59
La Crescent 74, Rochester Lourdes 46
Liberty Classical 90, Twin Cities Academy 82
Littlefork-Big Falls 109, Northland 72
Maranatha 84, Concordia Academy 43
Minneapolis South 79, Minneapolis North 76
Minneapolis Southwest 90, Minneapolis Edison 63
Minneapolis Washburn 82, Minneapolis Henry 46
Moose Lake/Willow River 67, East Central 55
Mounds View 58, North St Paul 55
New Life Academy 78, St. Croix Prep 67
New Ulm 73, Fairmont 58
Northfield 73, Albert Lea 55
Osseo 59, Champlin Park 50
Pine Island 67, Chatfield 53
Red Lake County Central 72, Sacred Heart 63
St. Croix Lutheran 61, Cristo Rey Jesuit 47
Trinity 67, Nova 56
Underwood 69, Parkers Prairie 61
United South Central 59, St. Charles 56
Wayzata 74, East Ridge 64
