Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albany 60, Pierz 36

Avail Academy 47, Twin Cities Academy/Great River Co-op 35

Barnum 61, South Ridge 59

Battle Lake 51, Sebeka 44

Becker 91, Minnehaha Academy 88

Brainerd 51, Bemidji 48

Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 69, Sibley East 26

Carlton 53, Nashwauk-Keewatin 45

Cass Lake-Bena 90, Red Lake 64

Cromwell 63, Cherry 31

Crosby-Ironton 93, Pine River-Backus 41

DeLaSalle 58, Visitation 53

Deer River 57, Blackduck 53

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 58, Ada-Borup/Norman County West 37

Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 37, St. John’s Prep 25

Elk River 69, Buffalo 26

Fillmore Central 63, Mabel-Canton 27

Fosston 61, Mahnomen/Waubun 22

Fridley 58, Bloomington Kennedy 43

Grand Meadow 47, Blooming Prairie 45

Greenway 62, McGregor 41

Hayfield 62, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 36

Hillcrest Lutheran 83, Ortonville 50

Holdingford 63, Milaca 43

Holy Angels 78, Richfield 45

Kelliher/Northome 62, Climax/Fisher 44

Kingsland 63, Schaeffer Academy 38

Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 64, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 45

Little Falls 57, Aitkin 41

Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 50, Mille Lacs Co-op 36

Luverne 63, Windom 28

Mankato Loyola 78, Immanuel Lutheran 25

Menahga 56, Browerville/Eagle Valley 42

Minneapolis Henry 58, Columbia Heights 51

Minneapolis Roosevelt 71, St. Croix Prep 41

Minnewaska 61, Osakis 35

Mora 49, East Central 32

Orono 69, Park Center 58

Pelican Rapids 61, Crookston 54

Randolph 66, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 27

Robbinsdale Armstrong 67, Minneapolis Washburn 27

Robbinsdale Cooper 68, St. Anthony 29

Roseau 71, Bagley 32

Royalton 60, Spectrum 37

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 54, Murray County Central 28

Sacred Heart 66, Kittson County Central 54

Sleepy Eye 69, Mountain Lake Area-Comfrey 42

Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 88, Nicollet 63

South St. Paul 59, Two Rivers 39

Southwest Christian (Chaska) 64, Norwood-Young America 55

Spring Grove 66, LeRoy-Ostrander 52

St. Charles 50, Cannon Falls 42

St. James Area 83, Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 52

St. Michael-Albertville 67, Eden Prairie 61

Thief River Falls 54, East Grand Forks 46

Tri-City United 57, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 51

Two Harbors 70, Duluth Denfeld 16

Underwood 75, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 53

United Christian 66, Mayer Lutheran 38

Wayzata 62, Edina 28

West Lutheran 48, Hope Academy 38

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Liberty Classical vs. Hiawatha Collegiate, ccd.

St. Paul Highland Park vs. Brooklyn Center, ccd.

