Monday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albany 60, Pierz 36
Avail Academy 47, Twin Cities Academy/Great River Co-op 35
Barnum 61, South Ridge 59
Battle Lake 51, Sebeka 44
Becker 91, Minnehaha Academy 88
Brainerd 51, Bemidji 48
Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 69, Sibley East 26
Carlton 53, Nashwauk-Keewatin 45
Cass Lake-Bena 90, Red Lake 64
Cromwell 63, Cherry 31
Crosby-Ironton 93, Pine River-Backus 41
DeLaSalle 58, Visitation 53
Deer River 57, Blackduck 53
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 58, Ada-Borup/Norman County West 37
Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 37, St. John’s Prep 25
Elk River 69, Buffalo 26
Fillmore Central 63, Mabel-Canton 27
Fosston 61, Mahnomen/Waubun 22
Fridley 58, Bloomington Kennedy 43
Grand Meadow 47, Blooming Prairie 45
Greenway 62, McGregor 41
Hayfield 62, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 36
Hillcrest Lutheran 83, Ortonville 50
Holdingford 63, Milaca 43
Holy Angels 78, Richfield 45
Kelliher/Northome 62, Climax/Fisher 44
Kingsland 63, Schaeffer Academy 38
Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 64, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 45
Little Falls 57, Aitkin 41
Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 50, Mille Lacs Co-op 36
Luverne 63, Windom 28
Mankato Loyola 78, Immanuel Lutheran 25
Menahga 56, Browerville/Eagle Valley 42
Minneapolis Henry 58, Columbia Heights 51
Minneapolis Roosevelt 71, St. Croix Prep 41
Minnewaska 61, Osakis 35
Mora 49, East Central 32
Orono 69, Park Center 58
Pelican Rapids 61, Crookston 54
Randolph 66, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 27
Robbinsdale Armstrong 67, Minneapolis Washburn 27
Robbinsdale Cooper 68, St. Anthony 29
Roseau 71, Bagley 32
Royalton 60, Spectrum 37
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 54, Murray County Central 28
Sacred Heart 66, Kittson County Central 54
Sleepy Eye 69, Mountain Lake Area-Comfrey 42
Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 88, Nicollet 63
South St. Paul 59, Two Rivers 39
Southwest Christian (Chaska) 64, Norwood-Young America 55
Spring Grove 66, LeRoy-Ostrander 52
St. Charles 50, Cannon Falls 42
St. James Area 83, Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 52
St. Michael-Albertville 67, Eden Prairie 61
Thief River Falls 54, East Grand Forks 46
Tri-City United 57, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 51
Two Harbors 70, Duluth Denfeld 16
Underwood 75, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 53
United Christian 66, Mayer Lutheran 38
Wayzata 62, Edina 28
West Lutheran 48, Hope Academy 38
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Liberty Classical vs. Hiawatha Collegiate, ccd.
St. Paul Highland Park vs. Brooklyn Center, ccd.
___
