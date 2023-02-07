Monday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 69, Stephen-Argyle 53
Battle Lake 88, Hancock 60
Becker 68, Roseville 63
Breckenridge 59, Frazee 49
Byron 77, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 45
Cambridge-Isanti 53, St. Francis 32
Carlton 60, Fond du Lac Ojibwe 27
Central Minnesota Christian 63, Renville County West 23
Chisago Lakes 52, Milaca 49
Climax/Fisher 57, Red Lake County 54
Cromwell 56, Barnum 53, 2OT
Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 40, Liberty Classical 24
East Central 53, McGregor 42
East Grand Forks 55, Kittson County Central 54
Edgerton 58, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 55
Fairmont 53, Waseca 44
Fillmore Central 50, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 19
Fosston 73, Win-E-Mac 28
Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 59, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 47
Glencoe-Silver Lake 68, Norwood-Young America 59
Goodhue 61, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 33
Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 67, Warroad 22
Grand Meadow 44, Randolph 33
Hill City/Northland 53, Laporte 38
Houston 67, Schaeffer Academy 41
Jackson County Central 98, St. James Area 92
Kelliher/Northome 77, Lake of the Woods 42
La Crescent 61, Lewiston-Altura 55
Lac qui Parle Valley 60, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 37
Lake City 52, Winona Cotter 50
Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 79, St. Clair 37
Lakeville North 62, Lakeville South 55
LeRoy-Ostrander 73, United South Central 44
MACCRAY 57, Dawson-Boyd 53
Mankato West 64, Albert Lea 28
Maple River 61, Kenyon-Wanamingo 41
Martin County West 51, Cleveland 34
Mayer Lutheran 67, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 58
Mesabi East 63, Deer River 37
Minneapolis Southwest 50, Minneapolis Washburn 46
Minnehaha Academy 92, Duluth Marshall 67
Minneota 59, Canby 22
Mound Westonka 84, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 50
Mounds View 63, Osseo 47
Mountain Iron-Buhl 76, Ely 58
Mountain Lake Area-Comfrey 48, Adrian/Ellsworth 32
Nevis 63, Red Lake 30
New Life Academy 46, Wabasha-Kellogg 35
New Ulm Cathedral 48, Springfield 42
Nicollet 64, AC/GE 49
Nova Classical Academy 29, Twin Cities Academy/Great River Co-op 23
Paynesville 62, Swanville 43
Perham 60, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 36
Pine City 87, Mille Lacs Co-op 28
Red Rock Central 39, Murray County Central 37
Roseau 67, International Falls 49
Rushford-Peterson 62, Southland 43
Sibley East 68, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 61
Southwest Minnesota Christian 87, Hills-Beaver Creek 67
St. Agnes 61, Cristo Rey Jesuit 26
St. Charles 45, Mabel-Canton 38
St. Croix Lutheran 76, Concordia Academy 25
St. Paul Highland Park 60, Washington Tech 37
Staples-Motley 56, Pillager 49
Superior, Wis. 55, Esko 34
Thief River Falls 61, Red Lake Falls 50
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 69, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 56
Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 48, Mankato Loyola 40
Upsala 61, Hinckley-Finlayson 41
Verndale 62, Ashby 40
Visitation 80, Maranatha Christian 51
Wadena-Deer Creek 69, Bertha-Hewitt 38
Watertown-Mayer 63, Minneapolis North 26
Willmar 60, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 59
Yellow Medicine East 71, Lakeview 58
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..