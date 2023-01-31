Monday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Andover 97, Rogers 82
Anoka 73, Robbinsdale Armstrong 63
Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 72, Yellow Medicine East 36
Avail Academy 70, Twin Cities Academy/Great River Co-op 59
Barnesville 77, Wadena-Deer Creek 59
Benilde-St. Margaret’s 78, Orono 59
Bigfork 59, Mesabi East 53
Blackduck 77, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 56
Bloomington Jefferson 74, St. Louis Park 41
Breck 70, Jordan 69
Byron 74, Winona 73
Cannon Falls 87, Lewiston-Altura 62
Cloquet 98, Duluth Marshall 69
Columbia Heights 94, Minneapolis South 89
Dassel-Cokato 58, Kimball 44
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 85, Oak Grove Lutheran, N.D. 76
Eden Valley-Watkins 86, Pierz 61
Elk River 69, Centennial 67
Fillmore Central 85, Randolph 56
Foley 85, Maple Lake 46
Forest Lake 66, Stillwater 63
Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 69, Sibley East 64
Hankinson, N.D. 82, Campbell-Tintah/Fairmount Co-op 66
Henning 80, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 40
Hiawatha Collegiate 75, Bloomington Kennedy 65
Hibbing 57, Proctor 44
High School for Recording Arts 84, Exploration 77
Hillcrest Lutheran 72, Mahnomen/Waubun 69
Hills-Beaver Creek 66, Alcester-Hudson, S.D. 58
Hmong Academy 51, Academy for Science and Agriculture 33
Hope Academy 82, St. Paul Humboldt 61
Hutchinson 86, Willmar 46
Kingsland 80, Grand Meadow 61
La Crescent 58, Rochester Lourdes 47
Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 97, Madelia 39
Liberty Classical 94, LILA 53
Mankato Loyola 68, Cleveland 22
Maple River 69, New Richland-H-E-G 47
Martin County West 78, St. Clair 62
Math and Science Academy 72, Higher 71
Melrose 65, New London-Spicer 54
Metro Schools College Prep 80, Lincoln International 12
Minneapolis Henry 55, Minneapolis Roosevelt 54
Minneapolis North 82, Minneapolis Southwest 69
Minneapolis Washburn 81, Minneapolis Edison 62
Moose Lake/Willow River 92, Cook County 43
Murray County Central 66, Canby 55
North Lakes Academy 86, Chesterton Academy 66
Northern Freeze 86, Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 70
Northfield 82, Mankato East 72
Osseo 58, Maple Grove 54
Park Center 97, Blaine 70
Park Christian 73, Breckenridge 66
Pine River-Backus 60, Browerville/Eagle Valley 59
Red Lake County 86, Stephen-Argyle 60
Rocori 61, Monticello 41
Rushford-Peterson 65, Mabel-Canton 44
Southwest Minnesota Christian 80, Minneota 62
Spring Grove 81, LeRoy-Ostrander 27
Spring Lake Park 78, Coon Rapids 67
St. Thomas Academy 73, Hastings 63
Swanville 79, Ogilvie 47
Totino-Grace 97, Champlin Park 69
Tri-City United 64, Nicollet 38
Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 70, Alden-Conger 45
Underwood 72, Sebeka 38
Verndale 51, Mille Lacs Co-op 41
Waconia 86, Chaska 83
Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 100, Roseau 44
Winona Cotter 67, Dover-Eyota 59
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..