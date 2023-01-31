Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

ADM, Adel 78, Denison-Schleswig 50

Albia 65, Fairfield 56

Alburnett 73, Springville 33

Ankeny Centennial 71, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 55

Aplington-Parkersburg 78, Jesup 50

Beckman, Dyersville 78, Wilton 52

Cedar Bluffs, Neb. 52, Iowa School for the Deaf 4

Central Springs 82, Rockford 61

Charles City 68, Osage 56

Clear Lake 63, Algona 55

Coon Rapids-Bayard 71, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 33

Cornerstone Christian, Neb. 57, Heartland Christian 47

Crestwood, Cresco 60, Saint Ansgar 49

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 60, Des Moines, Hoover 58

East Buchanan, Winthrop 54, West Central, Maynard 39

Forest City 79, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 69

Grand View Christian 66, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 46

Grinnell 67, Knoxville 41

H-L-V, Victor 59, Twin Cedars, Bussey 29

Harris-Lake Park 46, West Bend-Mallard 34

Humboldt 49, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 32

Lamoni 50, Cainsville, Mo. 26

Lenox 78, East Union, Afton 53

Melcher-Dallas 71, Tri-County, Thornburg 44

Mid-Prairie, Wellman 55, Washington 40

Mount Ayr 74, Stanton 40

Mount Vernon 65, Marion 52

Newell-Fonda 89, Manson Northwest Webster 52

North Linn, Troy Mills 74, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 34

North Tama, Traer 60, Clarksville 50

Roland-Story, Story City 75, South Hardin 60

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 60, Sioux City, East 56, OT

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 60, Estherville Lincoln Central 51

South Winneshiek, Calmar 86, Kee, Lansing 68

Southeast Polk 65, Iowa City Liberty High School 47

Spencer 65, Cherokee, Washington 52

Spirit Lake 70, Sioux City, North 53

St. Mary’s, Remsen 55, St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 22

Trinity Christian High School 51, Hinton 46

Underwood 74, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 46

Urbandale 64, Fort Dodge 32

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 79, Tripoli 50

Waterloo Christian School 76, Nashua-Plainfield 66

Waukee Northwest 87, Sioux City, West 49

Waverly-Shell Rock 68, Mason City 54

West Hancock, Britt 50, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 46

West Harrison, Mondamin 77, East Mills 52

West Nodaway, Mo. 77, Sidney 59

Western Christian 56, LeMars 39

Winterset 66, Harlan 52

Western Valley Conference Tournament=

Kingsley-Pierson 50, West Monona 36

Consolation=

Ridge View 61, Siouxland Christian 46

Woodbury Central, Moville 47, MVAOCOU 45

Semifinal=

Westwood, Sloan 73, OA-BCIG 64

