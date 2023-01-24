Monday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
AGWSR, Ackley 64, Belmond-Klemme 59
Akron-Westfield 45, Lawton-Bronson 29
Alburnett 42, Montezuma 39
Algona 64, Iowa Falls-Alden 35
Atlantic 49, Creston 33
Boyer Valley, Dunlap 46, Audubon 37
Central Decatur, Leon 72, East Union, Afton 33
Central Elkader 77, West Central, Maynard 21
Central Springs 57, Newman Catholic, Mason City 48
Cherokee, Washington 62, Manson Northwest Webster 43
Coon Rapids-Bayard 42, Ogden 27
Des Moines Christian 48, Pella Christian 29
Dike-New Hartford 79, Roland-Story, Story City 21
Earlham 57, Lenox 27
Fort Dodge 76, Des Moines, East 16
Fremont Mills, Tabor 59, Bedford 32
Gilbert 48, Nevada 22
Grand View Christian 63, Glidden-Ralston 40
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 60, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 42
Mid-Prairie, Wellman 61, Mount Pleasant 51
Midland, Wyoming 63, H-L-V, Victor 43
Monticello 59, West Delaware, Manchester 55
Mount Ayr 42, Centerville 40
New Hampton 65, South Winneshiek, Calmar 19
North Union 62, Eagle Grove 28
Northwood-Kensett 41, North Butler, Greene 23
Orient-Macksburg 48, Seymour 37
Ottumwa 42, Washington 41
Postville 41, Tripoli 40
Riceville 62, Charles City 23
Ridge View 59, Ar-We-Va, Westside 33
Sibley-Ocheyedan 78, Adrian/Ellsworth, Minn. 37
Sigourney 34, Highland, Riverside 20
Sioux City, East 70, Sioux City, West 57
South Central Calhoun 39, Emmetsburg 32
Southwest Minnesota Christian, Minn. 52, Western Christian 47
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 58, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 20
St. Mary’s, Remsen 60, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 28
Trinity Christian High School 51, Woodbury Central, Moville 40
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 45, Crestwood, Cresco 41
Waterloo Christian School 66, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 54
West Central Valley, Stuart 63, Pleasantville 58
West Marshall, State Center 72, BCLUW, Conrad 20
West Monona 69, West Sioux 63
Bluegrass Conference Tournament=
Ankeny Christian Academy 60, Moravia 28
Diagonal 52, Murray 39
MVAOCOU 57, Alta-Aurelia 39
Melcher-Dallas 44, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 39
Twin Cedars, Bussey 40, Lamoni 37
Woodbine 67, Paton-Churdan 33
Corner Conference Tournament=
OA-BCIG 51, Siouxland Christian 35
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
