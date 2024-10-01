Monday’s Scores
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Alden-Conger def. United South Central, 25-16, 25-19, 25-9
Avail Academy def. Twin Cities Academy, 25-14, 25-19, 25-19
Benilde-St Margaret’s def. New Prague, 16-25, 25-18, 25-23, 25-10
Concordia Academy def. Andover, 25-10, 25-16, 25-16
Cromwell def. Mountain Iron-Buhl, 25-10, 25-17, 25-10
Delano def. Waconia, 25-13, 25-18, 23-25, 25-21
Eagan def. Eastview, 25-21, 25-17, 25-19
Elk River def. Buffalo, 25-20, 25-21, 25-18
Jackson County Central def. Estherville-Lincoln Central, Iowa, 25-15, 25-23, 25-16
Lakeville North def. Rosemount, 25-15, 18-25, 25-21, 25-18
Mayer Lutheran def. Hopkins, 25-7, 25-9, 25-6
Prior Lake def. Farmington, 19-25, 25-13, 25-19, 25-20
Providence Academy def. Blake, 25-20, 25-20, 20-25, 25-22
Robbinsdale Armstrong def. Park Center, 25-10, 25-9, 25-15
Rocori def. St. Cloud Cathedral, 25-19, 25-15, 23-25, 25-22
Shakopee def. Burnsville, 25-14, 25-21, 25-16
St Paul Academy def. Breck, 25-15, 29-31, 25-16, 16-25, 15-12
St. Croix Lutheran def. Legacy Christian, 25-18, 11-25, 25-17, 25-11
St. Paul Highland Park def. Washington Tech, 25-10, 25-14, 25-11
Two Rivers def. Bloomington Kennedy, 25-22, 25-14, 26-24
Visitation def. St. Croix Prep, 25-17, 25-18, 24-26, 25-22
West Lutheran def. Liberty Classical, 25-22, 25-18, 25-20
Westbrook-Walnut Grove def. Windom, 14-25, 25-22, 25-20, 25-13
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..