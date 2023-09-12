Monday’s Scores
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Anoka def. Park Center, 25-11, 25-16, 25-12
BGMR def. Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke, 25-10, 25-10, 25-22
Blake def. St Paul Academy, 25-18, 25-17, 24-26, 25-20
Chesterton Academy def. Twin Cities Academy, 29-27, 25-15, 25-13
Cretin-Derham Hall def. Two Rivers, 25-16, 25-21, 25-15
Cristo Rey Jesuit def. International School, 3-0
DeLaSalle def. Fridley, 25-18, 25-16, 25-12
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton def. Fergus Falls, 25-11, 25-19, 25-17
Edgerton def. Lakeview, 18-25, 23-25, 25-18, 25-20, 15-10
Floodwood def. Cherry, 25-21, 25-16, 25-15
Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop def. Martin County West, 20-25, 25-10, 25-23, 23-25, 15-13
Holy Angels def. Visitation, 25-13, 25-14, 25-7
Holy Family Catholic def. West Lutheran, 25-15, 25-19, 25-19
Kenyon-Wanamingo def. Goodhue, 25-14, 25-15, 25-18
LeRoy-Ostrander def. Lyle/Austin Pacelli, 25-10, 25-15, 25-17
Mabel-Canton def. Schaeffer Academy, 25-6, 25-4, 25-5
Minneapolis Edison def. St. Paul Johnson, 25-5, 25-9, 25-12
Minneapolis Roosevelt def. Simley, 25-22, 21-25, 25-21, 17-25, 15-9
Minnehaha Academy def. Mounds Park Academy, 25-21, 27-25, 20-25, 17-25, 16-14
Moorhead def. Sheyenne, N.D., 25-18, 16-25, 25-20, 11-25, 15-8
Mora def. Moose Lake/Willow River, 25-17, 25-22, 23-25, 25-20
New York Mills def. Lake Park-Audubon, 25-17, 25-13, 18-25, 25-17
North Woods def. Deer River, 25-15, 25-12, 25-11
Nova Classical Academy def. Trinity, 25-8, 25-7, 25-8
PACT Charter def. Eagle Ridge, 25-11, 25-18, 25-18
Park Christian def. NCEUH, 25-21, 25-20, 25-21
Pine Island def. Dover-Eyota, 25-18, 25-19, 25-19
Princeton def. Milaca, 21-25, 25-18, 25-23, 25-22
Providence Academy def. Breck, 25-18, 25-15, 25-16
Richfield def. Columbia Heights, 3-0
Rush City def. Braham, 25-19, 25-18, 25-12
Southwest Christian (Chaska) def. Belle Plaine, 25-21, 27-25, 25-17
St. Anthony def. Brooklyn Center, 25-18, 25-20, 25-15
St. Clair def. United South Central, 3-1
St. Cloud Cathedral def. Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City, 26-24, 25-17, 23-25, 25-22
St. Croix Prep def. New Life Academy, 25-8, 25-14, 25-10
St. James Area def. Mountain Lake Area-Comfrey, 25-23, 25-14, 25-13
St. Paul Humboldt def. Avail Academy, 22-25, 25-20, 25-9, 25-23
Superior, Wis. def. Duluth Marshall, 25-22, 25-12, 25-11
Swanville def. Bertha-Hewitt, 25-22, 21-25, 25-16, 25-14
___
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..