Monday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
BOLD 90, Benson 65
Benilde-St Margaret’s 83, Orono 54
Braham 104, Floodwood 19
Browerville/Eagle Valley 82, Pine River-Backus 41
Central Minnesota Christian 72, Canby 36
Chanhassen 63, New Prague 62
Christ’s Household of Faith 69, Avail Academy 66
Cleveland 79, Martin County West 68
Dawson-Boyd 77, Yellow Medicine East 38
Foley 70, Royalton 49
GFW 85, Mayer Lutheran 63
Kenyon-Wanamingo 73, Blooming Prairie 60
Kingsland 85, Glenville-Emmons 43
LCWM 95, Alden-Conger 53
MACCRAY 100, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 78
Madelia 54, Nicollet 40
Metro 75, Ubah Medical Academy 30
Minneapolis Southwest 82, Minneapolis North 67
Minneapolis Washburn 93, Minneapolis Edison 60
Minneota 75, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 70
Moose Lake/Willow River 107, South Ridge 48
NCEUH 72, Rothsay 44
Pine City 73, LILA 63
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 89, Triton 78
Red Rock Central 66, Adrian 49
Sacred Heart 73, BGMR 52
Southland 80, Houston 41
Spring Grove 51, Fillmore Central 42
Springfield 90, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 54
St Louis Park 77, Bloomington Jefferson 73
St. Clair 75, GHEC 59
Twin Cities Academy 81, Hope Academy 62
Waconia 79, Chaska 59
Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 89, Roseau 77
West Central 76, Brandon-Evansville 39
