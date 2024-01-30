Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

BOLD 90, Benson 65

Benilde-St Margaret’s 83, Orono 54

Braham 104, Floodwood 19

Browerville/Eagle Valley 82, Pine River-Backus 41

Central Minnesota Christian 72, Canby 36

Chanhassen 63, New Prague 62

Christ’s Household of Faith 69, Avail Academy 66

Cleveland 79, Martin County West 68

Dawson-Boyd 77, Yellow Medicine East 38

Foley 70, Royalton 49

GFW 85, Mayer Lutheran 63

Kenyon-Wanamingo 73, Blooming Prairie 60

Kingsland 85, Glenville-Emmons 43

LCWM 95, Alden-Conger 53

MACCRAY 100, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 78

Madelia 54, Nicollet 40

Metro 75, Ubah Medical Academy 30

Minneapolis Southwest 82, Minneapolis North 67

Minneapolis Washburn 93, Minneapolis Edison 60

Minneota 75, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 70

Moose Lake/Willow River 107, South Ridge 48

NCEUH 72, Rothsay 44

Pine City 73, LILA 63

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 89, Triton 78

Red Rock Central 66, Adrian 49

Sacred Heart 73, BGMR 52

Southland 80, Houston 41

Spring Grove 51, Fillmore Central 42

Springfield 90, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 54

St Louis Park 77, Bloomington Jefferson 73

St. Clair 75, GHEC 59

Twin Cities Academy 81, Hope Academy 62

Waconia 79, Chaska 59

Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 89, Roseau 77

West Central 76, Brandon-Evansville 39

