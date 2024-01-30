Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

BGMR 70, Fertile-Beltrami 46

Barnum 69, North Woods 67

Benilde-St Margaret’s 74, Orono 37

Benson 47, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 36

Bigfork 50, Deer River 48

Blooming Prairie 65, Kenyon-Wanamingo 15

Brooklyn Center 58, Hmong Academy 11

Caledonia 63, Onalaska, Wis. 49

Central Minnesota Christian 90, Ortonville 22

Chanhassen 77, New Prague 52

Chaska 67, Waconia 52

Cherry 75, Silver Bay 35

Christ’s Household of Faith 57, Trinity 44

Climax-Fisher 64, Win-E-Mac 33

Dawson-Boyd 75, Heron Lake-Okabena-Fulda 30

East Grand Forks 74, Stephen-Argyle 36

Ely 82, Nashwauk-Keewatin 41

Esko 59, Cromwell 48

Foley 60, St. Cloud Cathedral 56

GHEC 67, St. James Area 58

Hancock 73, Ashby 27

Hawley 47, Crookston 28

Hills-Beaver Creek 52, George-Little Rock, Iowa 49

Hinckley-Finlayson 73, Mora 51

Hope Academy 47, Twin Cities Academy 35

International Falls 102, Littlefork-Big Falls 31

Kingsland 63, Houston 48

Kittson Central 60, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 56

LCWM 42, Waseca 30

La Crescent 57, Westby, Wis. 18

Little Falls 56, St. Cloud 50

Lyle-Pacelli 49, Wabasha-Kellogg 33

MACCRAY 53, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 46

Mankato Loyola 48, Schaeffer Academy 45

Martin County West 59, Mountain Lake Area 40

Mesabi East 79, Carlton-Wrenshall 31

Minneapolis North 70, Minneapolis Southwest 61

Minneapolis Roosevelt 64, Minneapolis Henry 35

Minneapolis Washburn 79, Minneapolis Edison 18

Montevideo 60, Canby 49

Mounds Park Academy 43, St. Paul Highland Park 41

Murray County Central 47, Wabasso 38

NRHEG 66, Medford 19

Northfield 54, South St. Paul 46

Ogilvie 105, McGregor 69

Rochester Lourdes 59, Byron 50

Rocori 78, Zimmerman 66

St Louis Park 60, Bloomington Jefferson 54

St. Charles 41, Le Roy-Ostrander 29

St. Clair 63, Alden-Conger 46

St. Paul Central 69, St. Paul Harding 52

United South Central 64, Madelia 44

Washington Tech 62, Cristo Rey Jesuit 32

Winona Cotter 69, Lake City 52

Zumbrota-Mazeppa 68, Chatfield 53

