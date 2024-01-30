Monday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
BGMR 70, Fertile-Beltrami 46
Barnum 69, North Woods 67
Benilde-St Margaret’s 74, Orono 37
Benson 47, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 36
Bigfork 50, Deer River 48
Blooming Prairie 65, Kenyon-Wanamingo 15
Brooklyn Center 58, Hmong Academy 11
Caledonia 63, Onalaska, Wis. 49
Central Minnesota Christian 90, Ortonville 22
Chanhassen 77, New Prague 52
Chaska 67, Waconia 52
Cherry 75, Silver Bay 35
Christ’s Household of Faith 57, Trinity 44
Climax-Fisher 64, Win-E-Mac 33
Dawson-Boyd 75, Heron Lake-Okabena-Fulda 30
East Grand Forks 74, Stephen-Argyle 36
Ely 82, Nashwauk-Keewatin 41
Esko 59, Cromwell 48
Foley 60, St. Cloud Cathedral 56
GHEC 67, St. James Area 58
Hancock 73, Ashby 27
Hawley 47, Crookston 28
Hills-Beaver Creek 52, George-Little Rock, Iowa 49
Hinckley-Finlayson 73, Mora 51
Hope Academy 47, Twin Cities Academy 35
International Falls 102, Littlefork-Big Falls 31
Kingsland 63, Houston 48
Kittson Central 60, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 56
LCWM 42, Waseca 30
La Crescent 57, Westby, Wis. 18
Little Falls 56, St. Cloud 50
Lyle-Pacelli 49, Wabasha-Kellogg 33
MACCRAY 53, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 46
Mankato Loyola 48, Schaeffer Academy 45
Martin County West 59, Mountain Lake Area 40
Mesabi East 79, Carlton-Wrenshall 31
Minneapolis North 70, Minneapolis Southwest 61
Minneapolis Roosevelt 64, Minneapolis Henry 35
Minneapolis Washburn 79, Minneapolis Edison 18
Montevideo 60, Canby 49
Mounds Park Academy 43, St. Paul Highland Park 41
Murray County Central 47, Wabasso 38
NRHEG 66, Medford 19
Northfield 54, South St. Paul 46
Ogilvie 105, McGregor 69
Rochester Lourdes 59, Byron 50
Rocori 78, Zimmerman 66
St Louis Park 60, Bloomington Jefferson 54
St. Charles 41, Le Roy-Ostrander 29
St. Clair 63, Alden-Conger 46
St. Paul Central 69, St. Paul Harding 52
United South Central 64, Madelia 44
Washington Tech 62, Cristo Rey Jesuit 32
Winona Cotter 69, Lake City 52
Zumbrota-Mazeppa 68, Chatfield 53
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..