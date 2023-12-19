Monday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Annandale 55, Central 51
BGMR 71, Red Lake 22
BOLD 68, Renville County West 18
Barnum 50, Moose Lake/Willow River 44
Bigfork 75, Hill City 53
Blooming Prairie 54, Lyle-Pacelli 16
Burnsville 62, Bloomington Jefferson 34
Dawson-Boyd 60, Benson 48
Deer River 91, Nashwauk-Keewatin 43
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 56, Staples-Motley 51
Dover-Eyota 56, Byron 53
East Grand Forks 75, Sacred Heart 59
Fosston 54, Red Lake County Central 30
Frazee 58, Sebeka 35
Hayfield 90, Southland 60
Lake City 54, La Crescent 26
Mankato Loyola 54, Immanuel Lutheran 30
Marshall 50, Harrisburg, S.D. 48
Martin County West 70, Alden-Conger 50
Math and Science 46, Liberty Classical 31
Mayer Lutheran 61, MACA 49
McGregor 64, Carlton-Wrenshall 48
Minneota 60, Lakeview 35
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 57, GFW 48
Mountain Iron-Buhl 82, Esko 66
New Life Academy 86, North Lakes Academy 7
Pine Island 52, Medford 26
Rochester Lourdes 79, Lewiston-Altura 26
Southwest Christian (Chaska) 77, Randolph 46
St. Agnes 73, Cristo Rey Jesuit 16
St. Anthony 75, St. Paul Central 18
St. Clair 75, Nicollet 51
Swanville 58, East Central 17
Twin Cities Academy 62, Hmong Academy 7
West Central 75, Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 60
Zumbrota-Mazeppa 74, Triton 50
