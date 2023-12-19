Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Annandale 55, Central 51

BGMR 71, Red Lake 22

BOLD 68, Renville County West 18

Barnum 50, Moose Lake/Willow River 44

Bigfork 75, Hill City 53

Blooming Prairie 54, Lyle-Pacelli 16

Burnsville 62, Bloomington Jefferson 34

Dawson-Boyd 60, Benson 48

Deer River 91, Nashwauk-Keewatin 43

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 56, Staples-Motley 51

Dover-Eyota 56, Byron 53

East Grand Forks 75, Sacred Heart 59

Fosston 54, Red Lake County Central 30

Frazee 58, Sebeka 35

Hayfield 90, Southland 60

Lake City 54, La Crescent 26

Mankato Loyola 54, Immanuel Lutheran 30

Marshall 50, Harrisburg, S.D. 48

Martin County West 70, Alden-Conger 50

Math and Science 46, Liberty Classical 31

Mayer Lutheran 61, MACA 49

McGregor 64, Carlton-Wrenshall 48

Minneota 60, Lakeview 35

Minnesota Valley Lutheran 57, GFW 48

Mountain Iron-Buhl 82, Esko 66

New Life Academy 86, North Lakes Academy 7

Pine Island 52, Medford 26

Rochester Lourdes 79, Lewiston-Altura 26

Southwest Christian (Chaska) 77, Randolph 46

St. Agnes 73, Cristo Rey Jesuit 16

St. Anthony 75, St. Paul Central 18

St. Clair 75, Nicollet 51

Swanville 58, East Central 17

Twin Cities Academy 62, Hmong Academy 7

West Central 75, Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 60

Zumbrota-Mazeppa 74, Triton 50

