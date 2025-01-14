Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alexandria 81, Sartell-St. Stephen 46

Anoka 85, Andover 74

Apple Valley 71, Prior Lake 68

Ashby 60, Ortonville 55

BGMR 83, Lake of the Woods 36

Bagley 66, Climax-Fisher 52

Benson 88, Yellow Medicine East 81

Blaine 67, Rogers 59

Braham 112, Floodwood 35

Cass Lake-Bena 85, Red Lake 51

Champlin Park 73, Osseo 57

Eagan 66, Burnsville 49

George-Little Rock, Iowa 53, Adrian 49

Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 69, Wabasso 58

Hawley 74, Crookston 53

Hiawatha 80, Metro 30

Hills-Beaver Creek 71, Mountain Lake Area 36

Hmong Academy 78, Community of Peace 76

Jackson County Central 84, Luverne 80

Kimball 76, Foley 46

Kingsland 72, Fillmore Central 70

Lakeville North 72, Eastview 70

Lakeville South 79, Shakopee 75

Liberty Classical 77, Avail Academy 74

Littlefork-Big Falls 88, Kelliher-Northome 63

Madelia 105, Cleveland 54

Mankato East 100, New Ulm 45

Mankato Loyola 76, Martin County West 75

Maple Grove 88, Coon Rapids 64

Milaca 51, Hinckley-Finlayson 24

Minneapolis Camden 91, Minneapolis South 80

Minneapolis Roosevelt 82, Minneapolis Edison 55

Moose Lake/Willow River 73, McGregor 62

Mountain Iron-Buhl 74, Greenway 45

Nicollet 79, Alden-Conger 55

North St Paul 58, St. Paul Como Park 57

Owatonna 65, Stillwater 59

Park Center 54, Centennial 48

Parkers Prairie 66, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 61

Robbinsdale Armstrong 81, Spring Lake Park 73

Rochester STEM 69, Medford 62

Roseau 68, Goodridge-Grygla-Gatzke 66

Rosemount 70, Farmington 68

Rushford-Peterson 69, Houston 60

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 82, Heron Lake-Okabena-Fulda 34

Sacred Heart 59, Stephen-Argyle 49

Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 70, Sleepy Eye 57

Springfield 78, BOLD 70

St. James Area 77, Martin Luther/GHEC/Truman 69

Tartan 63, Woodbury 50

Thief River Falls 86, Grafton, N.D. 59

Totino-Grace 86, Elk River 55

Twin Cities Academy 86, Cristo Rey Jesuit 63

Wabasha-Kellogg 60, Le Roy-Ostrander 56

Waseca 85, Glencoe-Silver Lake 56

Zumbrota-Mazeppa 69, Dover-Eyota 58

