Monday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alexandria 81, Sartell-St. Stephen 46
Anoka 85, Andover 74
Apple Valley 71, Prior Lake 68
Ashby 60, Ortonville 55
BGMR 83, Lake of the Woods 36
Bagley 66, Climax-Fisher 52
Benson 88, Yellow Medicine East 81
Blaine 67, Rogers 59
Braham 112, Floodwood 35
Cass Lake-Bena 85, Red Lake 51
Champlin Park 73, Osseo 57
Eagan 66, Burnsville 49
George-Little Rock, Iowa 53, Adrian 49
Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 69, Wabasso 58
Hawley 74, Crookston 53
Hiawatha 80, Metro 30
Hills-Beaver Creek 71, Mountain Lake Area 36
Hmong Academy 78, Community of Peace 76
Jackson County Central 84, Luverne 80
Kimball 76, Foley 46
Kingsland 72, Fillmore Central 70
Lakeville North 72, Eastview 70
Lakeville South 79, Shakopee 75
Liberty Classical 77, Avail Academy 74
Littlefork-Big Falls 88, Kelliher-Northome 63
Madelia 105, Cleveland 54
Mankato East 100, New Ulm 45
Mankato Loyola 76, Martin County West 75
Maple Grove 88, Coon Rapids 64
Milaca 51, Hinckley-Finlayson 24
Minneapolis Camden 91, Minneapolis South 80
Minneapolis Roosevelt 82, Minneapolis Edison 55
Moose Lake/Willow River 73, McGregor 62
Mountain Iron-Buhl 74, Greenway 45
Nicollet 79, Alden-Conger 55
North St Paul 58, St. Paul Como Park 57
Owatonna 65, Stillwater 59
Park Center 54, Centennial 48
Parkers Prairie 66, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 61
Robbinsdale Armstrong 81, Spring Lake Park 73
Rochester STEM 69, Medford 62
Roseau 68, Goodridge-Grygla-Gatzke 66
Rosemount 70, Farmington 68
Rushford-Peterson 69, Houston 60
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 82, Heron Lake-Okabena-Fulda 34
Sacred Heart 59, Stephen-Argyle 49
Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 70, Sleepy Eye 57
Springfield 78, BOLD 70
St. James Area 77, Martin Luther/GHEC/Truman 69
Tartan 63, Woodbury 50
Thief River Falls 86, Grafton, N.D. 59
Totino-Grace 86, Elk River 55
Twin Cities Academy 86, Cristo Rey Jesuit 63
Wabasha-Kellogg 60, Le Roy-Ostrander 56
Waseca 85, Glencoe-Silver Lake 56
Zumbrota-Mazeppa 69, Dover-Eyota 58
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..