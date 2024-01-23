Monday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ashby 53, Breckenridge 32
BOLD 71, Yellow Medicine East 39
Barnum 84, Northland 60
Battle Lake 63, Rothsay 48
Bigfork 80, Floodwood 33
Blooming Prairie 80, Medford 17
Brandon-Evansville 65, Swanville 56
Buffalo 76, Andover 55
Cass Lake-Bena 83, Mountain Iron-Buhl 72
Cherry 99, North Woods 57
Cleveland 71, Glenville-Emmons 58
Concordia Academy 80, St. Croix Prep 45
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 61, Oak Grove, N.D. 47
Eden Valley-Watkins 72, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 36
Fairmont 69, Martin County West 56
Fertile-Beltrami 67, Ada-Borup 51
GFW 57, Sleepy Eye 51
Goodridge-Grygla-Gatzke 90, Roseau 73
Hills-Beaver Creek 84, Adrian 61
Kelliher-Northome 90, Hill City 71
Kimball 74, Milaca 53
Kingsland 65, Houston 63
LILA 78, Chesterton Academy 24
La Crescent 84, Dover-Eyota 61
Liberty Classical 88, Higher 87
Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 82, Sebeka 75, OT
Mahnomen-Waubun 80, Bagley 54
Maranatha 73, St. Agnes 55
Mayer Lutheran 87, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 77
Minneapolis Roosevelt 57, Minneapolis Edison 50
Minneapolis South 65, Minneapolis Southwest 55
Minneapolis Washburn 66, Minneapolis North 55
Minneota 86, Ortonville 66
Moorhead 71, Fergus Falls 67
Mountain Lake Area 78, Southwest Minnesota Christian 76
Murray County Central 60, Red Rock Central 51
Osakis 57, MACA 55
Pequot Lakes 63, Staples-Motley 39
Redwood Valley 89, St. James Area 54
Royalton 56, Mora 55
Rushford-Peterson 77, Chatfield 48
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 74, MACCRAY 73
Schaeffer Academy 60, Mabel-Canton 55
Southland 90, Lewiston-Altura 87
Southwest Christian (Chaska) 79, Glencoe-Silver Lake 41
Spirit Lake, Iowa 79, Worthington 59
St. Croix Lutheran 92, New Life Academy 75
Trinity 69, Hope Academy 36
Triton 86, Randolph 69
Twin Cities Academy 83, AFSA 11
Westbrook-Walnut Grove 81, Heron Lake-Okabena-Fulda 52
Winona Cotter 71, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 40
Woodbury 68, North St Paul 58
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
