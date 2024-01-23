Monday’s Scores

The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ashby 53, Breckenridge 32

BOLD 71, Yellow Medicine East 39

Barnum 84, Northland 60

Battle Lake 63, Rothsay 48

Bigfork 80, Floodwood 33

Blooming Prairie 80, Medford 17

Brandon-Evansville 65, Swanville 56

Buffalo 76, Andover 55

Cass Lake-Bena 83, Mountain Iron-Buhl 72

Cherry 99, North Woods 57

Cleveland 71, Glenville-Emmons 58

Concordia Academy 80, St. Croix Prep 45

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 61, Oak Grove, N.D. 47

Eden Valley-Watkins 72, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 36

Fairmont 69, Martin County West 56

Fertile-Beltrami 67, Ada-Borup 51

GFW 57, Sleepy Eye 51

Goodridge-Grygla-Gatzke 90, Roseau 73

Hills-Beaver Creek 84, Adrian 61

Kelliher-Northome 90, Hill City 71

Kimball 74, Milaca 53

Kingsland 65, Houston 63

LILA 78, Chesterton Academy 24

La Crescent 84, Dover-Eyota 61

Liberty Classical 88, Higher 87

Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 82, Sebeka 75, OT

Mahnomen-Waubun 80, Bagley 54

Maranatha 73, St. Agnes 55

Mayer Lutheran 87, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 77

Minneapolis Roosevelt 57, Minneapolis Edison 50

Minneapolis South 65, Minneapolis Southwest 55

Minneapolis Washburn 66, Minneapolis North 55

Minneota 86, Ortonville 66

Moorhead 71, Fergus Falls 67

Mountain Lake Area 78, Southwest Minnesota Christian 76

Murray County Central 60, Red Rock Central 51

Osakis 57, MACA 55

Pequot Lakes 63, Staples-Motley 39

Redwood Valley 89, St. James Area 54

Royalton 56, Mora 55

Rushford-Peterson 77, Chatfield 48

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 74, MACCRAY 73

Schaeffer Academy 60, Mabel-Canton 55

Southland 90, Lewiston-Altura 87

Southwest Christian (Chaska) 79, Glencoe-Silver Lake 41

Spirit Lake, Iowa 79, Worthington 59

St. Croix Lutheran 92, New Life Academy 75

Trinity 69, Hope Academy 36

Triton 86, Randolph 69

Twin Cities Academy 83, AFSA 11

Westbrook-Walnut Grove 81, Heron Lake-Okabena-Fulda 52

Winona Cotter 71, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 40

Woodbury 68, North St Paul 58

