Monday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Calamus-Wheatland 56, Cedar Valley Christian 14
Carlisle 63, Indianola 37
Centerville 60, Fairfield 35
Cherokee 65, MVAOCOU 47
Cornerstone, Ill. 29, Iowa Deaf 14
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 75, Sioux City, North 38
Decorah 48, MFL-Mar-Mac 32
Diagonal 42, Heartland Christian 32
East Sac County 65, Southeast Valley 26
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 54, Webster City 27
George-Little Rock 63, Boyden-Hull 33
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 61, North Butler, Greene 15
Independence 61, Vinton-Shellsburg 29
Jesup 49, South Hardin 35
Logan-Magnolia 47, West Monona 45
Mt Pleasant 52, New London 14
OABCIG 36, Sheldon 31
Roland-Story, Story City 72, Iowa Falls-Alden 28
Saydel 43, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 38
Sioux Center 69, Le Mars 29
South Hamilton, Jewell 39, Perry 29
South Tama County, Tama 47, East Marshall, LeGrand 26
Tipton 39, Washington 35
West Bend-Mallard 61, Eagle Grove 18
Woodbine 51, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 41
Woodbury Central, Moville 70, Hinton 28
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
D.M. East vs. Des Moines, Hoover, ppd.
Twin Cedars, Bussey vs. Seymour, ppd.
