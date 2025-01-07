Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Calamus-Wheatland 56, Cedar Valley Christian 14

Carlisle 63, Indianola 37

Centerville 60, Fairfield 35

Cherokee 65, MVAOCOU 47

Cornerstone, Ill. 29, Iowa Deaf 14

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 75, Sioux City, North 38

Decorah 48, MFL-Mar-Mac 32

Diagonal 42, Heartland Christian 32

East Sac County 65, Southeast Valley 26

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 54, Webster City 27

George-Little Rock 63, Boyden-Hull 33

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 61, North Butler, Greene 15

Independence 61, Vinton-Shellsburg 29

Jesup 49, South Hardin 35

Logan-Magnolia 47, West Monona 45

Mt Pleasant 52, New London 14

OABCIG 36, Sheldon 31

Roland-Story, Story City 72, Iowa Falls-Alden 28

Saydel 43, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 38

Sioux Center 69, Le Mars 29

South Hamilton, Jewell 39, Perry 29

South Tama County, Tama 47, East Marshall, LeGrand 26

Tipton 39, Washington 35

West Bend-Mallard 61, Eagle Grove 18

Woodbine 51, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 41

Woodbury Central, Moville 70, Hinton 28

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

D.M. East vs. Des Moines, Hoover, ppd.

Twin Cedars, Bussey vs. Seymour, ppd.

