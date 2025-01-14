Monday’s Scores

The Associated Press The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bishop Garrigan 93, West Bend-Mallard 45

Boyer Valley, Dunlap 61, MVAOCOU 36

Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 59, Marshalltown 54

Cherokee 78, Sioux City, West 37

Clarinda 65, Fremont Mills, Tabor 29

Creston 60, Red Oak 58

Decorah 61, Spencer 56

Des Moines Christian 58, Winterset 49

Dike-New Hartford 65, North Butler, Greene 37

Emmetsburg 47, Forest City 43

Essex 55, Diagonal 39

Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 65, Harris-Lake Park 42

Grundy Center 78, Hudson 32

Hamburg 57, Heartland Christian 46

Hinton 46, Kingsley-Pierson 39

Iowa Falls-Alden 60, South Hardin 57

Kee 80, New Hampton 45

Knoxville 70, Pella Christian 43

Lamoni 52, Twin Cedars, Bussey 42

Manson Northwest Webster 70, Greene County 32

Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union 79, Akron-Westfield 34

Martensdale-St. Marys 68, Wayne, Corydon 46

Mid-Prairie, Wellman 80, Williamsburg 65

Moulton-Udell 78, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 51

Mt Ayr 57, Central Decatur, Leon 39

Nashua-Plainfield 75, Postville 42

Nevada 57, Webster City 54

Nodaway Valley 73, East Union, Afton 53

North Fayette Valley 71, Crestwood, Cresco 54

North Mahaska, New Sharon 59, Baxter 57

Ottumwa 55, Burlington 45

Sheldon 65, HMS 23

Sigourney 80, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 48

Southwest Valley 60, Lenox 49

St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 70, Eagle Grove 51

St. Mary’s High School, Remsen 65, Siouxland Christian 14

Starmont 63, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 42

Tipton 76, North Cedar, Stanwood 39

Tri-Center, Neola 57, Riverside, Oakland 46

Waterloo Christian School 70, West Central, Maynard 34

Waukee Northwest 88, Des Moines, Hoover 28

West Fork, Sheffield 61, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 55

Woodbine 55, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 36

Woodward-Granger 43, Woodward Academy 41

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

East Mills vs. Iowa Deaf, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..