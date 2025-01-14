Monday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bishop Garrigan 93, West Bend-Mallard 45
Boyer Valley, Dunlap 61, MVAOCOU 36
Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 59, Marshalltown 54
Cherokee 78, Sioux City, West 37
Clarinda 65, Fremont Mills, Tabor 29
Creston 60, Red Oak 58
Decorah 61, Spencer 56
Des Moines Christian 58, Winterset 49
Dike-New Hartford 65, North Butler, Greene 37
Emmetsburg 47, Forest City 43
Essex 55, Diagonal 39
Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 65, Harris-Lake Park 42
Grundy Center 78, Hudson 32
Hamburg 57, Heartland Christian 46
Hinton 46, Kingsley-Pierson 39
Iowa Falls-Alden 60, South Hardin 57
Kee 80, New Hampton 45
Knoxville 70, Pella Christian 43
Lamoni 52, Twin Cedars, Bussey 42
Manson Northwest Webster 70, Greene County 32
Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union 79, Akron-Westfield 34
Martensdale-St. Marys 68, Wayne, Corydon 46
Mid-Prairie, Wellman 80, Williamsburg 65
Moulton-Udell 78, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 51
Mt Ayr 57, Central Decatur, Leon 39
Nashua-Plainfield 75, Postville 42
Nevada 57, Webster City 54
Nodaway Valley 73, East Union, Afton 53
North Fayette Valley 71, Crestwood, Cresco 54
North Mahaska, New Sharon 59, Baxter 57
Ottumwa 55, Burlington 45
Sheldon 65, HMS 23
Sigourney 80, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 48
Southwest Valley 60, Lenox 49
St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 70, Eagle Grove 51
St. Mary’s High School, Remsen 65, Siouxland Christian 14
Starmont 63, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 42
Tipton 76, North Cedar, Stanwood 39
Tri-Center, Neola 57, Riverside, Oakland 46
Waterloo Christian School 70, West Central, Maynard 34
Waukee Northwest 88, Des Moines, Hoover 28
West Fork, Sheffield 61, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 55
Woodbine 55, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 36
Woodward-Granger 43, Woodward Academy 41
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
East Mills vs. Iowa Deaf, ppd.
