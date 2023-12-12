Monday’s Scores

The Associated Press The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aitkin 46, Mille Lacs 45

Anoka 93, Blaine 71

Canby 70, Renville County West 38

Chisholm 111, Littlefork-Big Falls 28

Coon Rapids 74, Legacy Christian 46

Cromwell 57, Deer River 52

East Central 59, St John’s 33

Floodwood 71, North Woods 60

Goodhue 64, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 28

Kelliher-Northome 86, Warroad 41

Kenyon-Wanamingo 65, Lyle-Pacelli 35

LILA 43, Community of Peace 7

LeSueur-Henderson 44, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 41

McGregor 72, Cherry 67

Mounds Park Academy 40, Hope Academy 36

New Ulm Cathedral 78, Nicollet 46

Northern 55, BGMR 51

Nova 55, Minneapolis Edison 14

Pipestone 55, Murray County Central 54

Sacred Heart 66, Red Lake County Central 42

Sleepy Eye 73, Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 52

St. Paul Highland Park 61, High School for Recording Arts 28

Totino-Grace 73, Princeton 51

Triton 57, Pine Island 23

Twin Cities Academy 67, Simley 27

Underwood 70, Rothsay 28

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..