Monday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aitkin 46, Mille Lacs 45
Anoka 93, Blaine 71
Canby 70, Renville County West 38
Chisholm 111, Littlefork-Big Falls 28
Coon Rapids 74, Legacy Christian 46
Cromwell 57, Deer River 52
East Central 59, St John’s 33
Floodwood 71, North Woods 60
Goodhue 64, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 28
Kelliher-Northome 86, Warroad 41
Kenyon-Wanamingo 65, Lyle-Pacelli 35
LILA 43, Community of Peace 7
LeSueur-Henderson 44, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 41
McGregor 72, Cherry 67
Mounds Park Academy 40, Hope Academy 36
New Ulm Cathedral 78, Nicollet 46
Northern 55, BGMR 51
Nova 55, Minneapolis Edison 14
Pipestone 55, Murray County Central 54
Sacred Heart 66, Red Lake County Central 42
Sleepy Eye 73, Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 52
St. Paul Highland Park 61, High School for Recording Arts 28
Totino-Grace 73, Princeton 51
Triton 57, Pine Island 23
Twin Cities Academy 67, Simley 27
Underwood 70, Rothsay 28
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
