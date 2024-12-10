Monday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adrian 59, George-Little Rock, Iowa 47
Bagley 67, Blackduck 51
Byron 74, Lake City 67
Cannon Falls 77, Kasson-Mantorville 75
Cherry 73, Duluth Marshall 42
Dawson-Boyd 72, Ortonville 29
Fosston 64, Mahnomen-Waubun 58
Kingsland 75, Medford 38
MACCRAY 57, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 50
Menahga 64, Bertha-Hewitt 55
Minneota 79, Yellow Medicine East 39
New Ulm Cathedral 67, Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 59
Owatonna 77, New Prague 69
Pine River-Backus 77, Swanville 73
Royalton 58, Foley 47
Sacred Heart 65, Kittson Central 64
South St. Paul 81, Robbinsdale Cooper 59
St Paul Academy 87, Christ’s Household of Faith 54
Stewartville 73, Pine Island 41
Superior, Wis. 78, Proctor 35
Twin Cities Academy 70, Math and Science 53
Ubah Medical Academy 57, Lincoln 29
Warroad 72, BGMR 38
Zumbrota-Mazeppa 60, Goodhue 58
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Kelliher-Northome vs. Lake of the Woods, ppd.
