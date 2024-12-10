Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adrian 59, George-Little Rock, Iowa 47

Bagley 67, Blackduck 51

Byron 74, Lake City 67

Cannon Falls 77, Kasson-Mantorville 75

Cherry 73, Duluth Marshall 42

Dawson-Boyd 72, Ortonville 29

Fosston 64, Mahnomen-Waubun 58

Kingsland 75, Medford 38

MACCRAY 57, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 50

Menahga 64, Bertha-Hewitt 55

Minneota 79, Yellow Medicine East 39

New Ulm Cathedral 67, Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 59

Owatonna 77, New Prague 69

Pine River-Backus 77, Swanville 73

Royalton 58, Foley 47

Sacred Heart 65, Kittson Central 64

South St. Paul 81, Robbinsdale Cooper 59

St Paul Academy 87, Christ’s Household of Faith 54

Stewartville 73, Pine Island 41

Superior, Wis. 78, Proctor 35

Twin Cities Academy 70, Math and Science 53

Ubah Medical Academy 57, Lincoln 29

Warroad 72, BGMR 38

Zumbrota-Mazeppa 60, Goodhue 58

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Kelliher-Northome vs. Lake of the Woods, ppd.

