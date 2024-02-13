Monday’s Scores

The Associated Press The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ada-Borup 62, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 59

Andover 70, Blaine 27

Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 52, Yellow Medicine East 41

Barnum 75, McGregor 71

Becker 61, Cambridge-Isanti 51

Blooming Prairie 56, Medford 19

Braham 54, Upsala 41

Cannon Falls 56, Lewiston-Altura 49

Carlton-Wrenshall 58, Nashwauk-Keewatin 42

Cass Lake-Bena 99, Red Lake 36

Cleveland 69, United South Central 58

Climax-Fisher 68, Laporte 21

Community Christian 63, Dawson-Boyd 55

Community of Peace 31, Hmong Academy 21

Cromwell 70, Cherry 31

Deer River 64, Blackduck 61

East Grand Forks 66, Thief River Falls 39

Elkton-Lake Benton, S.D. 54, Hills-Beaver Creek 48

Ely 67, Chisholm 44

Foley 69, Pine City 60

GFW 50, Mankato Loyola 33

Grand Meadow 74, Le Roy-Ostrander 28

Houston 58, Schaeffer Academy 49

Kasson-Mantorville 61, Faribault 37

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 71, Ortonville 38

Kingsland 67, Lanesboro 44

Kittson Central 71, Sacred Heart 63

LILA 47, HSRA 43

Lac qui Parle Valley 63, Benson 60

Lake City 56, Chatfield 44

Lakeview 57, Wabasso 30

Lakeville South 61, Lakeville North 52

Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 80, HLWW 24

Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 42, Mille Lacs 38

MACCRAY 70, Montevideo 50

Mahtomedi 84, Mounds View 62

Maranatha 61, Trinity 25

Martin County West 41, Blue Earth Area 21

Menahga 76, Pillager 30

Mesabi East 75, North Woods 47

Minneapolis North 74, St. Paul Central 49

Minneapolis Washburn 51, Mound Westonka 43

Minneota 69, Mayer Lutheran 63

Minnetonka 75, Buffalo 39

Mountain Iron-Buhl 76, Rock Ridge 56

North Branch 72, Zimmerman 58

Ogilvie 95, Hill City 82

Osakis 43, Melrose 39

Parkers Prairie 59, Ashby 34

Pelican Rapids 60, Wadena-Deer Creek 46

Pine Island 72, St. Charles 44

Red Lake County Central 44, Win-E-Mac 38

Red Rock Central 76, Renville County West 57

Rothsay 57, Lake Park-Audubon 40

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 56, Canby 39

Sebeka 53, Battle Lake 48

Sleepy Eye 88, Mountain Lake Area 21

Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 76, Nicollet 31

South Ridge 66, Moose Lake/Willow River 38

Southwest Minnesota Christian 56, Murray County Central 31

Spectrum 41, Mora 23

St Michael-Albertville 71, Eden Prairie 63

St Paul Academy 70, Higher 24

St. Paul Highland Park 66, Twin Cities Academy 32

St. Paul Humboldt 26, St. Paul Harding 20

Stephen-Argyle 63, Crookston 52

Stewartville 58, Rochester Lourdes 42

Tri-City United 82, St. Clair 64

Triton 76, Lyle-Pacelli 47

Two Harbors 57, Duluth Denfeld 40

United Christian 74, Concordia Academy 44

Visitation 56, Southwest Christian (Chaska) 53

Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 57, Northern 31

Washington Tech 58, Liberty Classical 33

Wayzata 74, Edina 33

West Central 76, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 53

Westbrook-Walnut Grove 71, Madelia 39

Zumbrota-Mazeppa 72, Kenyon-Wanamingo 38

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

NCEUH vs. Red Lake Falls, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..