Monday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ada-Borup 62, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 59
Andover 70, Blaine 27
Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 52, Yellow Medicine East 41
Barnum 75, McGregor 71
Becker 61, Cambridge-Isanti 51
Blooming Prairie 56, Medford 19
Braham 54, Upsala 41
Cannon Falls 56, Lewiston-Altura 49
Carlton-Wrenshall 58, Nashwauk-Keewatin 42
Cass Lake-Bena 99, Red Lake 36
Cleveland 69, United South Central 58
Climax-Fisher 68, Laporte 21
Community Christian 63, Dawson-Boyd 55
Community of Peace 31, Hmong Academy 21
Cromwell 70, Cherry 31
Deer River 64, Blackduck 61
East Grand Forks 66, Thief River Falls 39
Elkton-Lake Benton, S.D. 54, Hills-Beaver Creek 48
Ely 67, Chisholm 44
Foley 69, Pine City 60
GFW 50, Mankato Loyola 33
Grand Meadow 74, Le Roy-Ostrander 28
Houston 58, Schaeffer Academy 49
Kasson-Mantorville 61, Faribault 37
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 71, Ortonville 38
Kingsland 67, Lanesboro 44
Kittson Central 71, Sacred Heart 63
LILA 47, HSRA 43
Lac qui Parle Valley 63, Benson 60
Lake City 56, Chatfield 44
Lakeview 57, Wabasso 30
Lakeville South 61, Lakeville North 52
Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 80, HLWW 24
Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 42, Mille Lacs 38
MACCRAY 70, Montevideo 50
Mahtomedi 84, Mounds View 62
Maranatha 61, Trinity 25
Martin County West 41, Blue Earth Area 21
Menahga 76, Pillager 30
Mesabi East 75, North Woods 47
Minneapolis North 74, St. Paul Central 49
Minneapolis Washburn 51, Mound Westonka 43
Minneota 69, Mayer Lutheran 63
Minnetonka 75, Buffalo 39
Mountain Iron-Buhl 76, Rock Ridge 56
North Branch 72, Zimmerman 58
Ogilvie 95, Hill City 82
Osakis 43, Melrose 39
Parkers Prairie 59, Ashby 34
Pelican Rapids 60, Wadena-Deer Creek 46
Pine Island 72, St. Charles 44
Red Lake County Central 44, Win-E-Mac 38
Red Rock Central 76, Renville County West 57
Rothsay 57, Lake Park-Audubon 40
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 56, Canby 39
Sebeka 53, Battle Lake 48
Sleepy Eye 88, Mountain Lake Area 21
Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 76, Nicollet 31
South Ridge 66, Moose Lake/Willow River 38
Southwest Minnesota Christian 56, Murray County Central 31
Spectrum 41, Mora 23
St Michael-Albertville 71, Eden Prairie 63
St Paul Academy 70, Higher 24
St. Paul Highland Park 66, Twin Cities Academy 32
St. Paul Humboldt 26, St. Paul Harding 20
Stephen-Argyle 63, Crookston 52
Stewartville 58, Rochester Lourdes 42
Tri-City United 82, St. Clair 64
Triton 76, Lyle-Pacelli 47
Two Harbors 57, Duluth Denfeld 40
United Christian 74, Concordia Academy 44
Visitation 56, Southwest Christian (Chaska) 53
Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 57, Northern 31
Washington Tech 58, Liberty Classical 33
Wayzata 74, Edina 33
West Central 76, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 53
Westbrook-Walnut Grove 71, Madelia 39
Zumbrota-Mazeppa 72, Kenyon-Wanamingo 38
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
NCEUH vs. Red Lake Falls, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..