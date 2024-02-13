Monday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alleghany 53, Radford 45
Atlantic Shores Christian 35, Peninsula Catholic 10
Buffalo Gap 57, Waynesboro 34
Charlottesville 56, Western Albemarle 37
Chatham 58, Gretna 54
Christ Chapel Academy 48, St. Michael 42
Clarke County 47, Rappahannock County 43
Deep Creek 64, Elizabeth City Northeastern, N.C. 47
Denbigh Baptist 27, Portsmouth Christian 15
Eastern Montgomery 55, Highland-Monterey 22
Fauquier 42, Kettle Run 32
Fort Defiance 49, Stuarts Draft 29
Hayfield 75, Annandale 30
Highland Springs def. Meadowbrook, forfeit
Holston 42, Patrick Henry 33
Jamestown 50, Grafton 46
John Champe 47, Park View-Sterling 41
Justice High School 45, Mount Vernon 44
Kellam 56, Hickory 50
Liberty-Bedford 59, Heritage (Lynchburg) 33
Massaponax 64, Riverbend 30
Meridian High School 61, Seton School 43
Midlothian 47, Matoaca 41
Nandua 55, Arcadia 31
Norview 73, I. C. Norcom High School 43
Page County 69, Madison County 49
Paul VI Catholic High School 60, Bishop Ireton 52
Richmond Christian 52, Fuqua School 16
Spotswood 37, Turner Ashby 33
St. Margaret’s 72, Fredericksburg Christian 55
Staunton 58, Riverheads 37
Steward School 83, Norfolk Collegiate 35
Strasburg 57, Mountain View 21
Thomas Dale 81, Cosby 37
Thomas Walker 52, Twin Springs 31
West Springfield 39, Fairfax 29
Westover Christian 46, Christian Heritage Academy 28
William Fleming 65, Franklin County 25
Woodside 45, Indian River 32
Woodstock Central 72, Luray 34
Yorktown 39, George Marshall 32
