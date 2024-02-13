Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alleghany 53, Radford 45

Atlantic Shores Christian 35, Peninsula Catholic 10

Buffalo Gap 57, Waynesboro 34

Charlottesville 56, Western Albemarle 37

Chatham 58, Gretna 54

Christ Chapel Academy 48, St. Michael 42

Clarke County 47, Rappahannock County 43

Deep Creek 64, Elizabeth City Northeastern, N.C. 47

Denbigh Baptist 27, Portsmouth Christian 15

Eastern Montgomery 55, Highland-Monterey 22

Fauquier 42, Kettle Run 32

Fort Defiance 49, Stuarts Draft 29

Hayfield 75, Annandale 30

Highland Springs def. Meadowbrook, forfeit

Holston 42, Patrick Henry 33

Jamestown 50, Grafton 46

John Champe 47, Park View-Sterling 41

Justice High School 45, Mount Vernon 44

Kellam 56, Hickory 50

Liberty-Bedford 59, Heritage (Lynchburg) 33

Massaponax 64, Riverbend 30

Meridian High School 61, Seton School 43

Midlothian 47, Matoaca 41

Nandua 55, Arcadia 31

Norview 73, I. C. Norcom High School 43

Page County 69, Madison County 49

Paul VI Catholic High School 60, Bishop Ireton 52

Richmond Christian 52, Fuqua School 16

Spotswood 37, Turner Ashby 33

St. Margaret’s 72, Fredericksburg Christian 55

Staunton 58, Riverheads 37

Steward School 83, Norfolk Collegiate 35

Strasburg 57, Mountain View 21

Thomas Dale 81, Cosby 37

Thomas Walker 52, Twin Springs 31

West Springfield 39, Fairfax 29

Westover Christian 46, Christian Heritage Academy 28

William Fleming 65, Franklin County 25

Woodside 45, Indian River 32

Woodstock Central 72, Luray 34

Yorktown 39, George Marshall 32

