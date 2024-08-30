Monangai ties career-best with 165 yards rushing and scores TD as Rutgers beats Howard in opener

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Reigning Big Ten Conference rushing champion Kyle Monangai matched his career-best by running for 165 yards and a touchdown to lead Rutgers to a 44-7 victory over two-time defending Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference champion Howard on Thursday night. Transfer quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis threw three touchdowns and defensive back Eric Rogers returned an interception 52 yards for a touchdown on Howard’s first possession as the Scarlet Knights overcame a slow start in winning their eighth straight non-conference game. Eden James, the son of NFL great Edgerrin James, scored on a 2-yard run late in the first half for Howard.

