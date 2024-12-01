Monangai, Patel power Rutgers to 41-14 victory over Michigan State

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Kyle Monangai rushed for 129 yards and a touchdown, Antwan Raymond added two scoring runs and Jai Patel kicked four field goals to help Rutgers to a 41-14 victory over Michigan State in the wintry regular-season finale for both teams. Rutgers scored on eight of its nine possessions in the game that was played in blowing snow and wind chills in the teens. It is the first time since 2014 that the Scarlet Knights have registered seven wins in the regular season and the first time that Rutgers has won four Big Ten games. The Spartans lost four of their last five games and failed to earn bowl eligibility for the third consecutive year.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.