MLB’s free agent market begins to thaw, Soler agrees to $42 million deal with Giants, AP source says

PHOENIX (AP) — The San Francisco Giants and slugger Jorge Soler agreed to a $42 million, three-year deal on Tuesday, according to a person with direct knowledge of the negotiations. The deal takes one of the remaining marquee free agents off the market as teams report for spring training in Arizona and Florida. There’s still plenty of talent available, especially considering its mid-February. Two-time Cy Young winner Blake Snell, lefty Jordan Montgomery, third baseman Matt Chapman, slugger J.D. Martinez and former MVP Cody Bellinger are all still available as camps open this week.

