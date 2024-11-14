MLB will air local games for Cincinnati Reds next season

CINCINNATI (AP) — Major League Baseball will produce and distribute local broadcasts for the Cincinnati Reds next season. The announcement was made on Thursday after a judge in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Houston approved the Reds and Diamond Sports Group ending their joint venture. The Reds had a 20% stake in what is now FanDuel Sports Network Ohio. Diamond bought back the Reds’ stake for $1. The addition of the Reds means MLB will be handling the production and distribution of at least seven teams going into 2025.

