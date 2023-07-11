MLB experimenting with pearl white baseballs to rid sticky stuff problem

SEATTLE (AP) — Pristine white baseballs that would not require rubbing are under consideration by Major League Baseball as a way to solve the issue of pitchers using sticky substances for better grip. MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred says the balls are being developed by Dow Chemical and would arrive at ballparks in sealed foil pouches. They would not require mudding. Manfred says: “If you take hitters and pitchers out front here and ask ‘em what they think of a pure white baseball, you’re going to find out that it’s a pretty controversial topic.”

