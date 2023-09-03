Mitchell, Smith propel Fever to 97-84 win over Wings in OT

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Kelsey Mitchell scored 30 points, hitting seven 3-pointers, NaLyssa Smith added a career-high 30 points and the Indiana Fever beat Dallas 97-84 in overtime, preventing the Wings from clinching the fourth seed in the playoffs. Mitchell sank 10 of 20 shots from the floor, including 7 of 11 from beyond the arc for Indiana (12-25). Smith made 12 of 18 shots with two 3-pointers. Aliyah Boston, the top pick in this year’s draft, pitched in with 13 points, 11 rebounds and five assists. Satou Sabally and Arike Ogunbowale scored 22 points apiece to lead Dallas (20-17), which is still looking to wrap up homecourt advantage in the first round.

