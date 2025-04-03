Mitchell scores 27 points as Cleveland rallies past New York for 61st victory

CLEVELAND (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 27 points and the Cleveland Cavaliers matched the second-most wins in franchise history, defeating the New York Knicks 124-105 on Wednesday night.

Jarrett Allen added 21 points for the Cavaliers, who have 61 wins, equaling the 2009-10 squad. That was the final season in LeBron James’ first stint with the team. The franchise record is 66 wins during the 2008-09 season.

With Cleveland’s win and Boston’s loss to Miami, the Cavaliers have a five-game lead for the top seed in the Eastern Conference with six games remaining.

The Cavaliers trailed 60-53 at halftime before taking control in the third quarter. The game was tied at 83-all before they went on a 15-2 run over a four-minute span late in the third and early in the fourth to go on top for good.

New York’s Karl-Anthony Towns had 25 points, 13 rebounds and seven turnovers after missing Tuesday’s game due to knee soreness. OG Anunoby scored 23.

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro (35) dunks in front of New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, April 2, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Sue Ogrocki

Takeaways

Knicks: New York is 8-6 without Jalen Brunson, but the star guard has been cleared to resume basketball activities and could return to the lineup for the the final week of the regular season.

Cavaliers: They have scored at least 120 points 44 times this season, a franchise record. … Forward Dean Wade did not play due to illness.

Key moment

Cleveland started its decisive run late in the third quarter with eight straight points. That included a steal and driving layup from Isaac Okoro to extend the lead to 89-83.

Key stat

Allen is 31 of 34 from the field in the Cavaliers’ last three home games.

Up next

Both teams are on the road. The Knicks are at Atlanta on Saturday while the Cavaliers travel to the Spurs on Thursday night.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.