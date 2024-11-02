Missouri State moves to 5-0 in MVFC with 38-17 victory over Southern Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Jacob Clark threw two touchdown passes, Jayden Becks ran for 101 yards and two scores and Missouri State rolled to a 38-17 victory over Southern Illinois. It was the seventh straight win for Missouri State (7-2, 5-0 Missouri Valley Football Conference), which remains a half-game back of conference leader North Dakota State (9-1, 6-0). Jake Curry completed 15 of 33 passes for 105 yards and added 85 yards on the ground on 15 carries for Southern Illinois (2-7, 0-5).

