Missouri State accumulates a season-high 579 yards in 59-31 win over Murray State

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Jacob Clark passed for a career-high 431 yards and four touchdowns, Missouri State accumulated a season-high 579 yards of total offense, and the Bears beat Murray State 59-31 for their eighth straight victory. Clark’s four touchdown passes moved him past Jay Rodgers (1999) for the Missouri State single-season record (25). Clark completed 25 of 32 passes, while Jacardia Wright scored three times, including two receiving touchdowns. Missouri State (8-2, 6-0 Missouri Valley Football Conference) has its longest winning streak since the 1988-89 season and hit a program milestone with the team’s 500th all-time victory. The Bears who clicked off their sixth straight conference win for the first time since 1978

