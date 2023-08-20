Minnesota’s Dallas Keuchel has perfect game through 6 innings against Pittsburgh

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota’s Dallas Keuchel has pitched six perfect innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, and the Twins led 1-0 on Sunday.

Wearing the team’s alternate jersey with “Twin Cities” across the chest, the 35-year-old left-hander has struck out three. He has thrown 48 of 73 pitches for strikes.

Signed to a minor league contract in June, the two-time All-Star made his Twins debut on Aug. 6 when he gave up one run over five innings. He gave up six runs in 1 2/3 innings against Philadelphia in his last start.

Keuchel, the 2015 AL Cy Young Award winner, last pitched a complete game in 2018.

Edouard Julien hit a sacrifice fly in the fourth against Osvaldo Bido that scored Donovan Solano.

There have been four no-hitters in the majors this season, including a perfect game by New York Yankees right-hander Domingo Germán. Michael Lorenzen threw the last no-hitter for Philadelphia against Washington on Aug. 9.

There have been five no-hitters in Twins history, the last by Francisco Liriano in 2011 against the Chicago White Sox. Jack Kralic pitched a no-hitter against the Kansas City Athletics on Aug. 26, 1962, retiring his first 25 batters. After walking George Alusik, he retired Billy Consolo and Bobby Del Greco on foulouts.

