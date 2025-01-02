Minnesota Wild captain Jared Spurgeon out 2-3 weeks after getting injured on slew-foot

WASHINGTON (AP) — Minnesota Wild captain Jared Spurgeon is expected to miss two to three weeks with an apparent right leg injury.

Spurgeon was injured when he was slew-footed earlier this week by Nashville’s Zachary L’Heureux, who was suspended three games by the NHL’s Department of Player Safety on Thursday after a disciplinary hearing. Spurgeon’s right leg bent awkwardly when he crashed into the boards on the play.

General manager Bill Guerin provided the update on Spurgeon’s status prior to his team’s game Thursday night at Washington, saying the prognosis was not as bad as the team initially feared.

The Wild have been playing without defenseman Jake Middleton for almost a month since he took a puck off his right hand. Leading scorer Kirill Kaprizov is also day to day with a lower-body injury.

Spurgeon is facing another extended absence a year after season-ending hip and back surgeries. Injuries limited him to 16 games last season.

The 35-year-old defenseman was playing well before getting injured this time, putting up four goals and nine assists for 13 points while skating nearly 21 minutes a game.

