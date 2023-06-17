Minnesota visits Las Vegas following Young’s 28-point game

Minnesota Lynx (2-7, 2-3 Western Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (9-1, 5-0 Western Conference)

Las Vegas; Sunday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Las Vegas plays the Minnesota Lynx after Jackie Young scored 28 points in the Las Vegas Aces’ 96-63 win over the Seattle Storm.

Las Vegas finished 26-10 overall and 15-3 in Western Conference play a season ago. The Aces averaged 90.4 points per game last season, 16.3 on free throws and 28.5 from beyond the arc.

Minnesota finished 8-10 in Western Conference play and 14-22 overall during the 2022-23 season. The Lynx averaged 6.1 steals, 2.8 blocks and 14.6 turnovers per game last season.

INJURIES: Aces: None listed.

Lynx: Aerial Powers: out (ankle), Diamond Miller: out (ankle), Natalie Achonwa: out (personal).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© 2022 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.