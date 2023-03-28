Minnesota visits Colorado after Boldy’s hat trick

Minnesota Wild (43-22-9, first in the Central Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (43-23-6, second in the Central Division)

Denver; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild visit the Colorado Avalanche after Matthew Boldy’s hat trick against the Seattle Kraken in the Wild’s 5-1 win.

Colorado has a 43-23-6 record overall and a 16-5-1 record in Central Division games. The Avalanche have a 21-10-2 record in games they convert at least one power play.

Minnesota is 43-22-9 overall with a 13-7-1 record in Central Division games. The Wild have a 21-9-1 record in games they score one or more power-play goals.

The teams match up Wednesday for the third time this season. The Avalanche won 6-3 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikko Rantanen has 48 goals and 39 assists for the Avalanche. Nathan MacKinnon has five goals and 13 assists over the past 10 games.

Boldy has 28 goals and 29 assists for the Wild. Ryan Hartman has five goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 9-1-0, averaging four goals, seven assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

Wild: 7-1-2, averaging 4.2 goals, 6.6 assists, 4.6 penalties and 11.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Avalanche: Artturi Lehkonen: out (finger), Josh Manson: out (lower body), Pavel Francouz: out (lower body), Gabriel Landeskog: out (knee).

Wild: Gustav Nyquist: out (shoulder), Kirill Kaprizov: out (lower body), John Klingberg: day to day (upper body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© Data Skrive. All rights reserved.