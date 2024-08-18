Minnesota Vikings agree to 1-year contract with veteran cornerback Stephon Gilmore

The Minnesota Vikings agreed to a one-year contract with Stephon Gilmore on Sunday, the fifth cornerback — and by far the most accomplished — the team has added since training camp began in an effort to bolster a vital position group.

Gilmore will get $7 million guaranteed on a deal that could be worth as much as $10 million, his agent Jason Chayut told ESPN. The 2019 AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year with New England and five-time Pro Bowl pick will join his fifth team in five seasons.

Gilmore, who turns 34 on Sept. 19, had been unsigned after playing for Dallas in 2023 and becoming a free agent. He hurt his shoulder in the final regular-season game and played through the injury during the Cowboys’ wild-card round loss in the playoffs, before undergoing surgery for a torn labrum.

Gilmore, who was the 10th overall pick out of South Carolina by Buffalo in the first round of the 2012 draft, played five years for the Bills before bolting for the rival Patriots in 2017. He won a Super Bowl with them in the 2018 season and spent four years there, before playing with Carolina in 2021 and Indianapolis in 2022.

