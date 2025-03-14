Minnesota United takes shutout streak into matchup against Sporting Kansas City
Minnesota United FC (2-1-0) vs. Sporting Kansas City (0-3-0)
Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 8:15 p.m. EDT
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sporting Kansas City +136, Minnesota United FC +177, Draw +248; over/under is 2.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota United heads into a matchup against Sporting Kansas City after recording two straight shutout wins.
Sporting KC was 8-19-7 overall during the 2024 season while going 6-7-4 at home. Sporting KC scored 51 goals and had a goal differential of -15 last season.
United finished 15-12-7 overall last season while going 9-7-3 on the road. United scored 58 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 49.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Sporting KC: Andrew Brody (injured), Khiry Shelton (injured), Tim Leibold (injured).
United: Kipp Keller (injured), Joseph Yeramid Rosales Erazo (injured).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
