Minnesota United takes shutout streak into matchup against Sporting Kansas City

Minnesota United FC (2-1-0) vs. Sporting Kansas City (0-3-0)

Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 8:15 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sporting Kansas City +136, Minnesota United FC +177, Draw +248; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota United heads into a matchup against Sporting Kansas City after recording two straight shutout wins.

Sporting KC was 8-19-7 overall during the 2024 season while going 6-7-4 at home. Sporting KC scored 51 goals and had a goal differential of -15 last season.

United finished 15-12-7 overall last season while going 9-7-3 on the road. United scored 58 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 49.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Sporting KC: Andrew Brody (injured), Khiry Shelton (injured), Tim Leibold (injured).

United: Kipp Keller (injured), Joseph Yeramid Rosales Erazo (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

