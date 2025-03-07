Minnesota United plays the San Jose Earthquakes after shutout win

Minnesota United FC (1-1-0) vs. San Jose Earthquakes (2-0-0)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: San Jose +129, Minnesota United FC +180, Draw +259; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out CF Montreal 1-0, Minnesota United plays the San Jose Earthquakes.

The Earthquakes were 6-25-3 overall during the 2024 season while going 4-12-1 at home. The Earthquakes scored 41 goals and registered a goal differential of -37 last season.

United finished 15-12-7 overall and 9-7-3 on the road in the 2024 season. United scored 58 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 49.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Earthquakes: Benjamin Kikanovic (injured).

United: Loic Mesanvi (injured), Kipp Keller (injured), DJ Taylor (injured), Joseph Yeramid Rosales Erazo (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© Data Skrive. All rights reserved.