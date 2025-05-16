Minnesota United hosts Saint Louis City SC in conference action

Saint Louis City SC (2-6-5, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota United FC (6-3-4, fourth in the Western Conference)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Minnesota United FC -189, Saint Louis +469, Draw +310; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota United and Saint Louis City SC square off in Western Conference play.

United is 3-3-3 against Western Conference opponents. United ranks third in the league giving up only 13 goals.

Saint Louis is 2-4-5 against Western Conference teams. Saint Louis is 1-4 in games decided by one goal.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tanitoluwa Oluwatimikhin Oluwaseyi has scored five goals and added three assists for United. Joaquin Pereyra has one goal and three assists over the last 10 games.

Cedric Teuchert has three goals and one assist for Saint Louis. Klauss has one goal over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: United: 4-2-4, averaging 1.7 goals, 4.6 shots on goal and 5.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

Saint Louis: 1-6-3, averaging 0.8 goals, 3.6 shots on goal and 4.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: United: Anthony Markanich (injured), Kipp Keller (injured), Owen Gene (injured), Hassani Dotson (injured).

Saint Louis: Chris Durkin (injured), Eduard Lowen (injured), Alfredo Morales (injured), Tomas Totland (injured).

