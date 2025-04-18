FC Dallas (3-3-2, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota United FC (4-1-3, second in the Western Conference)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota United hosts Dallas in Western Conference play.

United is 2-1-2 in conference matchups. United ranks sixth in the Western Conference drawing 41 corner kicks, averaging 5.1 per game.

Dallas is 3-2-1 against Western Conference teams. Dallas has a 3-2 record in one-goal matches.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tanitoluwa Oluwatimikhin Oluwaseyi has five goals and one assist for United. Kelvin Yeboah has four goals.

Petar Musa has three goals and three assists for Dallas. Luciano Acosta has three goals.

SEASON SO FAR: United: Averaging 1.4 goals, 5.0 shots on goal and 5.1 corner kicks through eight games while allowing 0.9 goals per game.

Dallas: Averaging 1.3 goals, 2.8 shots on goal and 3.5 corner kicks through eight games while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: United: Kipp Keller (injured), Owen Gene (injured), Hassani Dotson (injured).

Dallas: Geovane Jesus (injured), Marco Farfan (injured), Paxton Pomykal (injured), Sebastian Lletget (injured).

