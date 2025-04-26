Minnesota United brings shutout streak into matchup against the Vancouver Whitecaps

Vancouver Whitecaps FC (6-1-2, first in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota United FC (4-1-4, second in the Western Conference)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Minnesota United FC -102, Vancouver +266, Draw +245; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota United heads into a matchup with the Vancouver Whitecaps after putting together two straight shutout wins.

United is 2-1-3 in conference matchups. United is 2-0-1 when it scores a pair of goals.

The Whitecaps are 5-0-1 against Western Conference opponents. The Whitecaps have drawn a league-high 65 corner kicks, averaging 7.2 per game.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tanitoluwa Oluwatimikhin Oluwaseyi has five goals and one assist for United. Kelvin Yeboah has four goals.

Brian White has scored six goals for the Whitecaps. Sam Adekugbe has two goals.

SEASON SO FAR: United: Averaging 1.2 goals, 4.9 shots on goal and 5.2 corner kicks through nine games while allowing 0.8 goals per game.

Whitecaps: Averaging 1.9 goals, 5.3 shots on goal and 7.2 corner kicks through nine games while allowing 0.7 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: United: Kipp Keller (injured), Owen Gene (injured), Hassani Dotson (injured).

Whitecaps: Jayden Nelson (injured), Mathias Laborda (injured), Sam Adekugbe (injured), Ryan Gauld (injured).

