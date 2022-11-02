Minnesota takes on Seattle after Kaprizov’s 2-goal performance

Seattle Kraken (4-4-2, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (4-4-1, third in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild host the Seattle Kraken after Kirill Kaprizov’s two-goal game against the Montreal Canadiens in the Wild’s 4-1 win.

Minnesota had a 53-22-7 record overall and a 32-10-2 record in home games last season. The Wild scored 305 total goals last season, with 53 power-play goals and two shorthanded goals.

Seattle went 27-49-6 overall and 11-27-3 on the road last season. The Kraken committed 3.4 penalties per game and served 8.5 penalty minutes per game last season.

INJURIES: Wild: Ryan Hartman: day to day (upper-body), Jordan Greenway: out (upper-body), Marcus Foligno: day to day (upper-body), Brandon Duhaime: day to day (upper body).

Kraken: Chris Driedger: out (knee), Philipp Grubauer: out (lower-body), Joonas Donskoi: out (upper-body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© Data Skrive. All rights reserved.